A Bangkok hidden gem: Bangkok Dolls Museum

In the era where almost all the information is accessible in Internet in posts like this one, it is really difficult to consider a place a real “hidden gem” in a touristic city, overall if that city is Bangkok, with the huge influx of visitors, social media gurus, tourists etc that receives in yearly basics.

However, I bet you a coffee that probably you have never visited Bangkok Dolls Museum. Pretty much cause its location is not so easy to reach (I had to walk around 30 minutes from Victory Monument BTS and got a bit lost before finding its correct street, but during my path I found another small and great hidden gem park “Suan Santi Phap” that might be worthy of a separated own post). And also because their visiting hours are pretty restricted, as it opens just on Saturday mornings until 3:00pm.



Once I arrived to the house, because the museum itself is pretty much based on a couple of big rooms on the ground floor of a beautiful gated villa house, I was not even sure if the place was open. But the owner kindly opened the gates for me, and not only that, but as I was the only visitor, I had the chance to have a small private tour while he explained a bit about the history of the place.

I can say that this is one of the most charming and authentic “museums” that I have ever visited in my life. It is not big and can be visited in a few minutes, it is a bit dusty and some sections are chaotic, but it just exhales Thai tradition all over.

The museum was founded in 1956 by Tongkorn Chandavimol, a lady who became a famous doll maker after studying in Japan, even winning the International Folklore Dolls competition in Krakow (Poland). His son, a friendly a charming elder, keeps the tradition of the handmade dolls making and the place running and open to the big public every Saturday honoring the legacy of his mother. He proudly showed me the trophy that the city of Krakow gifted her as a guest as well as the prize for the competition winning.



The family’s love for traditional folklore dolls can be seen at the museum, cause apart from very beautiful displays of Thai dolls, there is also a section with pieces collected or gifted to the family from other different regions of the world, such as Russia, Spain, Finland, etc.

There is a chance also of buying some of the original dolls from the family there at the museum. These dolls were so renamed years ago that even thewhen they had some official trips abroad. So although they can be a little bit more pricey than what you can find in some night market, I think that they represent a special unique souvenir to bring or gift to a loved one from Thailand, as these dolls are a part of Thai art’s history.

Bangkok Dolls Museum address: ติดร้าน7-11 และคอนโด K J S 85 ซอยหมอเหล็ง ซอยรัชฏภัณฑ์ Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400



