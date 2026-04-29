Lisbon, the vibrant Portuguese capital, is full of amazing locations to explore, from lovely beaches to amazing art museums, cafes, restaurants or parks.

One of the most beautiful places that I discovered by chance living here, that a bit located outside the usual tourist path, is the amazing Palace of the Marquesses of Fronteira.

The palace and its gardens were built in the XVII century, and still nowadays is populated by the descendants of the original Marquis of Fronteira and his family, so some of the palace rooms are restricted to private family use.

The location is not easy to reach but not super complicated. The best is to take the metro blue line to the zoological garden, and then from there to walk around 15/20 minutes to the palace, that is located on the edge of the Monsanto Park.

Entrance is not cheap. You have to purchase a guided tour with designated hours per language spoken during the tour, and it costs 17 euro per adult including the garden visit that can be done freely without guide. There is also the possibility to visit only the garden for 8 euro entrance.

I found it a bit expensive, specially cause I am not a great fan of guided tours and I prefer to explore palaces and museums on my own, but well, the experience to visit every beautiful room of the palace is nice, and you can admire beautiful pieces of art in the family collection, which highlight probably is an original painting by El Greco.

However, I think the real highlight of the place is its amazingly beautiful garden and the fountain with the decoration of the classic white and blue Portuguese tiles. You feel transported to a fairy tale, and it turns into one of the most photogenic and instagrammable locations in Lisbon. Specially recommended as this is a real hidden gem and is not massively visited by tourists, so you have the chance to take pics and visit with no stress of big crowds around.

For more information, visit: https://fronteira-alorna.pt/en/fronteira-palace/

Other hidden gem in Lisbon: https://www.freemagazine.fi/a-hidden-gem-in-lisbon-lisbon-city-museum-palacio-pimenta/