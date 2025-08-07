Madrid, the Spanish capital, is one of the most attractive cities in the world to visit. Its wide variety of offer in gastronomy, parks, historical sites, vibrant nightlife and museums make it a favorite destination for hordes of tourists through the year.

As the local people say (I am one of them), the only thing that Madrid lacks is the beach!

In its cultural offer, it shines to hold some of the best museums in the world, and the most famous one is probably The Prado Museum, with one of the best classic art collections you can ever see gathered in one place. One of its highlighted painters is Francisco de Goya, who could easily be considered in the top 10 of most influential painters all over history.

But what might be unknown for many visitors and art lovers, and even for some locals, is that you are able to admire Goya’s artwork for free in some other beautiful spots of the city, such as San Antonio de la Florida chapel.

The beautiful historical place was built in 1730s, and is very easy to reach as it is just a short walk apart from Principe Pio train/metro/bus commuting station, one of the most important transport hubs in the south of the city.

The entrance to the chapel is totally FREE of charge, and you should take the opportunity to enjoy this, as you will not find many places in the world where you can see original artwork from one of the most famous painters in history without having to pay an entrance ticket.

The chapel holds the remains of the painter himself, so it is a tomb on his own, but what this place is famous for and what delights the visitors are Goya’s original frescoes in the ceiling.

Mind that the building is not very big, and so your visit will probably not last more than 15-20 minutes, besides there is the not so nice point that authorities do not allow taking photos inside, so you can only photograph the exterior of the building.

In any case, if you are in Madrid or planning a visit, and want to visit some amazing spots that are a bit out of the beaten tourist path, this one should be on your list. Even when being a small area, it tends not to be packed with visitors (unless you are unlucky and some organized tour stops by at the exact time of your arrival), so it can be enjoyed in a relaxed way, and the sorroundings of the chapel are beautiful with parks with benches to relax and restaurants and terraces where to have a drink or a bite and enjoy the beautiful Madrid weather. And once again, entrance is FREE! So stop by there and admire Goya’s magic artworks!

