All the area around Baixa Chaido in Lisbon is maybe the zone with the most transit of tourists in the beautiful Portuguese capital, and a short stroll away from the Baixa Chiado metro stop you can find the beautiful Carmo Archeological Museum.

The museum is placed itself in the ruins of the Convent of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and its entrance is spectacular when you just face the ruins of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, that was partially destroyed in the famous 1755 Lisbon earthquake, and makes the scenery even more breathtaking than when you visit a normal church, as the whole roof is gone, so you feel like stepping in a kind of fantasy book building.

The entrance sadly is not free and a normal adult ticket will cost you 7 euro. Not a rip off, but taking into account that the whole tour of visiting the semi destroyed church plus the Archeological Museum that is hosted in the adjacent area can be all completed in 25-30 minutes, feels a bit expensive, and probably a price of 4-5 euro would have made it more fair.

The archeological museum part of the visit counts with some interesting pieces and the special highlight might be the tomb of King Ferdinand I, who reigned between 1367-1383, but for most of the visitors the main highlight will be to take some pictures outdoors, where there is a very interesting mix of ancient art with some newer and more modern statues.

The place therefore is a must see if you have never been in Lisbon and this is your first visit, as you will probably end up walking near its location one day or another, and you also have some cosy terraces and restaurants in the sorroundings. But if you live in Lisbon or you already visited it once, most probably is place that you do not feel like spending 7 euro again to enter, if you already got your nice Instagram photos in the open-air church area there.

For other amazing places to visit in Lisbon, check: