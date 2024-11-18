“Antonio López y los maestros del Realismo español” Exhibition Opened at 798·751 Community

On November 6, 2024, as part of the “Beijing Design Week Guest City” program, the art exhibition “Antonio López y los Maestros del Realismo Español” officially opened at Train Street in the 798·751 Community. This exhibition showcases 45 exquisite works by eight renowned Spanish artists and will be open to the public from November 6 to December 15.

The installation view of the exhibition (1)

The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of Spain in China, in collaboration with the Spanish National Tourist Office and Instituto Cervantes. It also benefits from the professional expertise of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museo Nacional and Estudio de Antonio López y María Moreno, with additional support from Beijing Design Week and 798 Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

Antonio López, a leading figure in Spanish art history, is often referred to as a “maverick of the Spanish art scene.” Known for his unparalleled ability to bring reality to life on canvas, López’s profound depictions of urban landscapes and portraits have earned him the title of “the greatest living realist painter.” His work bridging traditional techniques with modern contexts. Alongside López, works by seven other contemporary realism masters across various media offering a comprehensive view of Spanish realist art.

Guests visiting the exhibition (1)

This exhibition provides Beijing residents with a rare opportunity to experience the exceptional artistry and profound themes of Spanish realist masters up close, fostering deeper insights into Spain’s history, culture, and social realities.

As China’s largest cluster of art and creative industries, 798·751 has long been dedicated to promoting cross-cultural exchange. The “Antonio López and Spanish Realist Masters” exhibition at Train Street embarks on a new cultural journey, reinforcing 798·751’s reputation as a “Global Art Destination” and deepening the dialogue between Chinese and Spanish artistic spirits.

Guests visiting the exhibition (2)

This year, through the “International Art Season,” 798 Culture Technology Co., Ltd. has hosted a variety of international and multicultural events. Leveraging its contemporary art strengths and Chaoyang District’s role as an “international pioneer” and “cultural innovator,” the International Art Season fosters global exchange and cooperation. It also attracts more international cultural and artistic institutions to the community, driving industrial upgrades and further solidifying its global influence.