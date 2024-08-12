Bangkok Hidden Gem: Royal Thai Air Force Museum

Bangkok has an almost amount of attractions for all kind of users: from amazing bars and rooftops to some of the most beautiful temples in the world. Many of these places are easily found in any tourist guide or internet article about the amazing capital of Thailand. But other gems seem pretty unknown to many of the citizens and tourists of the city. We therefore present you with a new awesome place found during our exploration around, the surprising Royal thai Air Force Museum!

6 Powerful Reasons to visit the Royal Thai Air Force Museum:

It is very easy to reach by public transportation, as it is located right few meters away from its homonymous stop in BTS Green Line “Royal Thai Air Force Museum”. So you do not need any expensive taxi or Grab ride to reach there, and you cannot mistake the BTS stop name at all Entrance is FREE! Yes, you do not need to pay a single baht to visit it, just walk in alone or with family or friends, and enjoy a couple of hours of entertainment walking around You can visit both extensive indoors and outdoors areas. The collection of flying machines, copters and planes is quite stunning. Inside the building there are very nice displays of some classic Thai and foreign carriers, but also outside the main building you will find a lot of more planes and helicopters, and even some secondary buildings/hangars where the exhibitions continue. The area of the museum is quite stunning, so it makes it even more incredible that is totally free. And if it rains, you can always find shelter inside the main building area. You can even enter inside some of the airplanes and big helicopters exhibited there to have a complete real feeling of how the controls and the interiors area. It is a great place to bring your kids to explore around, and also for those who love planes in general or are fans of military memorabilia. And it is relatively quiet as not many visitors go to this place, so you can enjoy the place and walk around without bumping or being obstructed by other visitors. Outside the main building there is also a souvenir shop where you can find a lot of interesting stuff for sale: from toys, planes figures on scale or military badges, medals and memorabilia. Quite a curious place if you want to buy a souvenir a bit more original than the typical elephant trousers :)

Interested in more Bangkok hidden gems? Check: