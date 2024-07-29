Bangkok Hidden Gem: Sam Sen Nai Philatelic Museum

Bangkok has an almost endless array of amazing places to visit, as the big megalopolis that it is. But for the long term visitor or the resident of the Thai city, as it happens in any other city in the world, when you have lived here for long time and have already shown a few times the Royal Place, the reclined Buddha, the most famous night markets… you start to feel the hunger for discovering those “hidden gems” off the beaten track.



One of these places that most visitors never visit is Sam Sen Nai Philatelic Museum. And there I was headed on a free day, driven both by my hunger to discover new places and also, why not to say, by my hunger as a collector, as I do not collect stamps per se, but I have collected since I was a child coins and notes from all over the world



The place has a lot of positive things to make it a small hidden gem in the capital:

First of all, its location is really convenient, as it is just opposite to Saphan Khwai BTS stations, a very short walk away. Just mind that you will have to go inside the postal complex, and that there are no clear signs to guide you in English (mostly written in Thai around), so remember that it is on the 2nd floor, and do not do like me, who went to the upper floor by the upstairs and I had to catch my breath on my way back to the right floor :)



The second great thing is that the small museum is totally FREE. No entrance fee, so you just can happily walk in. And another good thing for you is that not being so popular, is quiet and you have all the space to explore with total tranquility.



The exhibition per se can be seen really quick, but I think that the best charm the museum has is its stamp collection per se, that is divided per continents and countries in sliding shells. You can really get lost watching the amount of beautiful stamps with different motives, from animals to popular artists, from all over the world. And of course the shining part of the collection is the area dedicated to the Thai stamps themselves.

One final great feature that the museum has is that you can buy some local Thai stamps for a bargain price, plus the ladies at the cashier were really super friendly and happy to help (probably they are bored with the lack of visitors and they appreciate anybody who decides to pass by). So if you are a stamp collector, or you just want to buy some small and light local gift for a friend, this is also a great opportunity to purchase some beautiful Thai stamps. I bought a few, among them some that were portraying the local beautiful Siamese fighter fish, for 1.5 euro total.

If you are a philatelic enthusiasms, if you are running out of ideas about what to visit next in Bangkok, or if you just happen to be around Saphan Khwai BTS area with some free time, go and give it a try. Meanwhile we will continue on the hung of more Bangkok hidden gems for the delight of the audience!