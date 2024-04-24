Bettina Cirone at Kalasatama Olohuone Gallery: Aperture on New York City, 1960-1980

Bettina Cirone: Aperture on New York City, 1960-1980 presents Bettina Cirone’s (b. 1933) photographs of her native New York during the 1960s-1980s. During her career in photography, Cirone worked as architecture, sports, fashion, and celebrity photographer. The exhibition features her photos of New York City in the 1960s-1980s, from Muhammad Ali to Salvador Dalì and Andy Warhol, from New York street scenes to hedonistic nightlife at Studio 54.

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with Finnish American Studies Association and SAM-Helsinki.

Curator: Sirpa Salenius

Exhibition opening: 3 May 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm