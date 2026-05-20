Dating apps, if we like it or not, they have become a pivotal part of the current dating life all over the world for single people wanted to meet other people, have dates, fun or something serious.

As a single middle aged man who has used dating apps for several years in different countries and continents in the world, and I have gone to hundreds of dates where I have had from great fun to awful experiences, I wanted to share my experience for those of you who might be a bit naive due to young age or having started to use these dating apps recently. The title of the article refers to Tinder as the most famous dating app worldwide, but you can apply the same principle to any other like Bumble, Hinge or whatever you might be using to try to find company.

So here are my top list of 13 kind of female profiles to avoid and not waste your previous time too much if you want to avoid losing money, getting scammed or a huge amount of drama and headaches:

1. The girl who shows half naked in her pics but only want a serious thing.

I think people should understand that actions have consequences in life, and the way that you present yourself matters. You will find a huge amount of profiles, specially with young girls, where the pics leave very little to the imagination. Scanty clothes, tiny biknis, lingerie, suggestive erotic poses, the whole array. Then you must think, “oh ok this girl is up for fun right” and then if you start chatting, she will say that only serious things. Really, I would recommend to avoid these like a plague. First cause probably she is telling that to you while fucking another hot dude, she is using her looks to get free dinners and cocktails that you are going to pay and she is showing herself half naked for any user out there, not just for you. Situation can be become evern worse if you start dating one of these girls and you become “her official paparazzi” where she asks you to take tones of pics of herself to post for anybody to see in her social media. Do you understand that the same pics you take for her are the ones she will use to send to the next guy she is banging after she breaks up with you? Please, avoid them. There is something worse than a slut, and that is an hypocrite slut.

2. The girl who does not do ONS

“I do not do one night stands”…the infamous female shield sentence we all have read millions of times. For starters, be assured that is not true, she does or has done in the past. Now probably she wants you as a provider while she is or was happily jumping on dicks of other hot guys. Take into account that this excuse is also perfect to hook you up in invite to dinner and drinks and activities for several days with the promise that you will have some action.

Remember one thing, girls make guys wait for sex when they are not so interested in them. Personally, I have a rule that if in 2 dates maximum no intimate advances have happened, then is not worthy to be pursued. Sex is not something that needs to happen in 5 minutes, but is something that separates dating from just friendship. And I guess you are not in Tinder to make friends, cause for that you can go with your mates to watch football, drink beer and talk videogames. Also remember that for having a second or third night, there has to be a first. So just joke with the ladies, tell things like if you have that stupid rule of no sex in first day etc then you have a rule that no sex in the second date. That usually blows their mind :) Make also clear in a polite way that you are a man, not a child, and intimacy when chemistry clicks is expected in adult dating. If they continue refusing any idea of hot intimacy, let them go. I mean, why would you make efforts to sleep with somebody who would not share a similar desire for you?

3. The girls who want money and sugar daddies

Up to you if you want to pay for fun, but I personally do not like that, as I find that it diminishes my value as a man with a lot to offer. Besides, don’t you prefer to have fun with a girl who is into fun for enjoying and not for trying to finish asap and run with your money?

Our current feminist toxic society is relentlessly brainstorming our brains with the idea that women are the victims and men are evil sexual predators. Funnily enough the most famous documentary about scamming in Tinder, “The Tinder Swindler” is about a man. Nobody does documentaries about the millions of women who try to scam the money out of naive men in so many different ways. Asking gifts, asking to be invited, asking money for sex. You might remember also that soliciting (asking money for sexual activities) is not allowed in Tinder and in most of the dating apps, so it is an illegal activity that you should not endorse, but quite the opposite, you should report those profiles.

My advice, when you encounter these profiles, and you will encounter them cause they are everywhere, just report or delete. If you are not into this of course, and you should not be if you consider yourself a man of a certain value. Do not try to convince them to have a normal date. These girls only have money in their brains. Just delete and focus your effort on normal girls. Remember, wanting intimacy and sex is not a crime in dating, even when we men are getting constantly insulted for being men. Other things like trying to scam money, insult or use violence are bad things, but sharing pleasure in a mutual way is not. So do not be ashamed of being a man, but also do not have patience with prostitutes and scammers flooding the dating apps.

4. The girl who wants a husband and a family

Well, you are using a dating app where the idea is to meet people, have fun and see how things develop. But you will find a lot of these ladies that are only about serious things, and put comments like “do not play games” or “do not waste my time”. Personally, I would not waste too much time with them. Or they are desperate middle aged women who just want a man to “support them” (translate into wanting your money for the rest of their lives), or they think that they are a princess and special to be born and you are into this world to fulfill their desires.

Any person with common sense would understand that a long relation takes time and sharing experiences (including sexual experiences) to identify if getting into a serious monogamous relationship is feasible. Do not be stupid to lose your freedom just to bend to the wishes of any desperate woman online. Remember that from their side, they will have no moral remorse when they break up with you, ignore you or ghost you, according to their own benefit.

This becomes even more funny when you have women on their 40s telling you the line that they want a family and children. Remember, they have had more than 20 years of adult life to achieve that if they wanted first, so what did they do for more than 2 decades? Choosing bad partners? Having random fun and sucking dick with no commitment until age hit them? You are not responsible to fix the life of any woman.

On these lines, I would not recommend either to be involved in a serious relation with a divorced woman with small children. Usually they are great fun to fuck around, but remember that you will never be the first priority in their life. Any weekend plan can be suddenly cancelled if a child is sick, not mentioning that you will end up meeting the child and then paying meals not only for her but also for children that are not yours. Plus they usually will never allow you to discipline them as “you are not the father”. So do not fall into that trap either.

5. The girl who is a princess and wants princess treatment and hates 50/50

These girls can be defined more easily as goldiggers. They are not princesses, they do not have royal blood and they are no special. They also go to the WC every day same like you. They are just trying to use their hot looks and their big boobs to take advantage of you as much as they want. Be invited to dinners, clubs, parties and not pay a single cent.

I am not telling that you need to be stingy in a date, but choose carefully in the first 1 or 2 dates the place where you meet and the intentions of a girl. I ‘d personally would not spend much money on a first date for a total strange woman that has not given me anything, has not showed me any value or what kind of person or interest has for me. If a woman says that you need to put a lot of effort to spend a lot of money in first dates with her, then I would run away. In theory when you match in a dating app, interest should be mutual. Of course you as a man are gonna have to lead, ask first most of the times and choose what plan to do, but once again, do not make too huge efforts. Something like a couple of beers or a picnic in a park or a beach is enough if the girl is a normal sweet girl. There will be time later if she has shown you that she is nice and you have had good sex if you wanna make the effort to invite her to some weekend escape or dinner. So do not be stupid with your energies and your money so she can just post some fancy pic in her Instagram of a nice beach club or dinner where she did not pay a cent for or spent more time on the phone chatting with other guys than talking to you

6. The girl who only answers with “Yes”, “No” or emoticons

Yes, women are lazy and they usually have a bigger array of potential guys to meet. But in theory when you match somebody, should be with some kind of mutual desire to get to know each other.

Do not accept the chats where she answers with an emoticon or a single word. For me, after 2 or 3 of those answers with 0 effort, is time to unmatch. They are just there having you as the back up plan number 10, or waiting if you offer some expensive dinner or tickets to a concert. She is not making any effort even to communicate like a normal person with you, so stop with the interrogator mode and move on. Any girl who is really interested in you will answer with full sentences and will make the effort to ask you some questions to get to know you before you arrange a real date.

7. The girl who is always too busy to meet

But we know that nobody is really so busy right? Specially nowadays when girls have their mobile phones glued to their hands 20/7 and they can send messages even from the toilet.

You got a match, you started a conversation in whatsapp, she lives in the same city far from you but week after week, every time you propose to meet, she is busy. She seems to have 0 free time after work, she has plans with friends, she has a trip…

You see where this is going right? Stop communicating with her. She has very little interest in meeting, so I think that after a couple of delays or cancellations, is time to strike out. Be polite, say that it ‘d be wonderful to meet but that you cannot be asking every week and ignore her. Sometimes the lack of attention might work out in your favor and she will come back to you weeks later proposing to meet. And if not, it was never meant to be so do not waste your time for nothing. She is probably banging other guys while giving you excuses.

8 The girl who shares with you unrequested private information of the fun she had with other men

When I have some steamy conversations with a girl, I want to know what hot fun she would like to do with me. I would not care less about other people, unless it would be that she wants to bring other cute girl for a threesome. But from time to time you will find these girls that out of nowhere they will share info of guys they went recently on dates, that invited them to do something, that had sex with them…withouth having been asked.

For me personally, this is a red flat and a lack of respect, with the only intention to create jealousy and drama. Would you jeopardize the chance to meet a cute girl telling her unrequested info about the other girl you fucked the day before? It is not classy. So when a woman starts to be disrespectful, just stop her asap. And if she does not apologize, then tell her to fuck off.

9. The crazy yoga/tantra/positive energies lady

Oh yeah, they are around these kind of ladies. Putting in their profiles all kind of shit about the energy of the universe, the positive energy only, their love for yoga, the tantra sex and shit like that. Do not get confused, behind that fake facade of love and harmony there are usually women not mentally stable with a perturbed mind, who are unkind and narcissitic and will snap and scream at you the moment you share an opinion different from them. Put on the same basket the extreme feminists or the ladies with extreme left political views. If you are not a submissive simp puppet guy and you have your own opinions, better run away from them. Besides, tantric sex is boring as hell…



10. The girl with the shopping list about the 100 requirements for the guy she wants to date

The girl would date you, but only if you are taller than 1.85, sporty, rich, generous (translate generous to give your money, not to share your french fries), have great humor (but only if you are a hot guy with humor, ugly guys with humor or short guys with humor not welcomed), etc etc etc.

Once again, I would personally run away from these profiles where they act like a queen on the throne choosing what slave they want. The principle of dating apps is meeting people and sharing an effort an interest in each other. We are not perfect and we do not need to be. I do not know why a woman who has never met me should judge me just cause I am short while she is wearing make up, using filters in the pics that sometimes get ridiculous, push up bras, heels, lie about their age, post pictures taken 10 years ago with 15 kgs less… so once again, avoid these profiles. Let them live in their dream of the perfect guy that never exists.

11. The fat girl who acts like she is proud to be fat

I do not want to sound too harsh, cause there are all kind of body types in the world. But in most cases, when a girl is fat, is because she is eating too much and not exercising enough. Fine, there are guys who might like fat girls, although most men would like a nice figure. What I find funny is the fat girls who try to disguise it as “I am chubby” or that in literally every picture they appear eating. Please bitch, if you are fat, at least do not even show it proudly in every photo eating cakes…



12. The girl who is super sporty and only dates sporty guys

Sports are great for the body and mind. I practice and I have practiced sports. That does not mean that a compulsory requirement for dating a girl is that she must like playing football table or doing indoor cycling 5 times a week like me. But you will see these profiles where the girl really wants a guy to go to run with her, if not, she will not date you. Once again, do not sacrifice your own independency and hobbies for her. You are the driver of your own lifestyle and if a woman comes, is to add value, not to have your will bent to their wishes

13. The girl who will snap and insult you gratuitously out of nowhere

At this point of the article, I think that is clear that my opinion is that you should not tolerate disrespectful behaviour from women in dating apps. This includes sentences passive agressive like “go to fuck a prostitute if you want free fun”, trying to diminish your value as a man (like if sex would not be free and mutual when both persons want it, which happens millions of times in millions of dates everywhere in the world).

I have experienced women getting super nasty and insulting just for the simple fact that I did not want the same they wanted. It might be I was on holidays so I just wanted some casual fun date and they wanted a super serious thing, and started to snap at me and insult me. Even prostitutes and sugar babies that got frustrated when they saw that there was no money to milk coming their way.

Once again, my advice is, if you notice she is being dramatic, insulting or disrespectful, stop it immediately. Unlatch, block, report but do not stay in the chat counter-arguing with a mentally unstable women. There are many other more normal women you can spend your time, efforts and energy with. Do not get sucked in their drama, cause many ladies feed on drama. Also, refrain from insulting back, even if you would have a right to do so after being disrespected. What might happen is that the crazy bitch will report you, and a couple of reports in Tinder ban your account with no explanation or chance to defend yourself. So just report or delete and move on to chat with more sane women.

13. The girl who wants you to entertain her during holidays

I lived several years in Bangkok, being Thailand the most touristic country in the world, so of course the capital would attract a fair amount of female single tourists checking Tinder while on holidays.

Sometimes, if you are lucky, this can be fun, as it is kind of understood that is just casual holiday fun. But be aware of the many traps with the female tourists. Many of them will want to use you as a “tourist guide”, meaning to show them cool places, restaurants etc where obviously most likely you will end up paying for everything. Remember you are in Tinder to date, not to work for free as a guide and not to pay the travel expenses of girls. So my advice is do not invest too much money in advance and try to meet asap. Those girls are really flaky, they can agree on a plan with you and then they might have 20 other dudes chatting and offering better plans, so the risk that they ghost you or cancel you or never show up in an agreed date is very high. I had situations where I spent hours crossing Bangkokg, showering and preparing myself to be ghosted with no remorse. So be careful with those profiles that want the “guide”, they are just usually jiggling which of the 50 guys they are chatting with offer them the best deal. In general I would avoid also any other profile that says that are in Tinder “to learn languages” or that try to sell you any kind of service. Tinder is not Linkedin. Tinder is an app for dating. If they want to use it for work, there are other platforms, and if they want to learn languages, you can teach all the dirty vocabulary in bed, if not they can go to many other language exchange apps.