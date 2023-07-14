Ineos Grenadier Highest Spending Tour De France Team 

As the Tour de France begins to heat up, The Sports Daily have a had a look at which teams are spending the most this year.

Top Five Highest Spending Tour De France Teams

1. Ineos Grenadier — $55 Million

Owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Team Ineos has been one of the most successful teams in the last 10 years, capturing 6 titles since 2013.

Ratcliffe has a net worth of $20.6 billion and has always provided his team with a top-2 budget.

The estimated budget in 2023 is said to be around $55 million.

2. Quick-Step — $38 Million

The second highest budget is Soudal Quick-Step.

Owned by multi-billionaire Zdenek Bakala, Quick-Step has been one of the most successful teams in the sport, winning multiple national and world championships over the last two decades.

In 2006, the team won their first yellow jersey under Tom Boonen.

3. Jumbo-Visma — $29 Million

While the funding from the Koninklijke Jumbo Food Groep will end in 2024, Jumbo-Visma is one of the oldest cycling teams dating back to 1984.

Since the formation of the team, Jumbo-Visma has entered every Tour de France since 1984.

The team won their first yellow jersey in 2022 under Jonas Vingegaard.

4. UAE Team Emirates — $22 Million

The UAE Team Emirates is funded by the state-owned aviation company Emirates which made $3 billion in profit on $32.6 billion in revenue last year.

The team is highly invested in, as they won two back-to-back Tour de France titles in 2020 and 2021.

5. Bahrain Victorious — $22 Million

Only founded in 2017, Bahrain Victorious has the fifth-highest budget in 2023 at $22 million.

While they have yet to win a Tour de France title, they’ve finished inside the top 45 since being founded.

In the last three years, Bahrain Victorious has finished just outside the podium with a 4th place (2020), 9th place (2021), and 14th place (2022).