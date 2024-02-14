Moderna Museet Malmö opens Unhealed Exhibition on March 2

UNHEALED

2.3 – 15.9 2024

Moderna Museet Malmö

Turbine Hall and Loading Dock

Artists: Asim Abdulaziz, Aya Albarghathy, Muhammad Ali, Héla Ammar, Marwa al-Sabouni, Selim Ben Sheikh, Shady Elnoshokaty, Safaa Erruas, Hadia Gana, Khaled Hafez, Diana Jabi, Rachid Koraichi, Moataz Nasr, Adrian Paci, Mario Rizzi, Fethi Sahraoui, and Mouna Jemal Siala

Curators: Abir Boukhari and Joa Ljungberg

The international group exhibition “Unhealed” delves into the aftermath of the uprisings and revolutions, that swept through the Arab world starting in 2010. These events altered the lives of millions of people, many of whom, as a consequence, now live in Sweden. With this exhibition, Moderna Museet Malmö proudly presents seventeen artist who, in different ways, have addressed this tumultuous and still unfolding chapter in history.

In my life, I have seen hope and despair entangled in relentless cycles, in Arab countries as well as in the rest of the world. Every sunrise brings a glimmer of hope – of a better life, a new beginning – only to vanish again when fate stubbornly repeats: “Not this time”, says Abir Boukhari, co-curator of “Unhealed”.

The exhibition “Unhealed” portrays existential experiences amid major social upheaval. It navigates through feelings of hope and despair, bringing us beyond political analysis. Through sculpture, painting, drawing, film and photography, it embodies a poetic narrative rather than a strict historical account. The contributing artists are predominantly based in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen, but also in Albania, Italy, Romania, and Sweden.

When I first asked Abir to collaborate on this project, she was hesitant; the subject was still too much of an open wound. Now, several years later, we are about to realise this exhibition. It feels both powerful and important, particularly when considering all those directly affected who now live in Sweden, says Joa Ljungberg, co-curator of “Unhealed”.

Programme and events during the exhibition period:

March 2: Walk-and-talk: special guided tour with the artists Muhammad Ali, Héla Ammar, Selim Ben Cheikh, Shady Elnoshokaty, Safaa Erruas, and Khaled Hafez. Led by the curators Abir Boukhari and Joa Ljungberg.

March 2: No to Division: Workshop on social cohesion with the artist Mouna Jemal Siala.

May 4: The war on cultural heritage: lecture by the author Anders Rydell.

May 18: Artist meetings – Additional artists working in the region and addressing the exhibition’s themes present their works.

May 23: The possibilities of architecture to create and counteract conflicts: lecture by the Homs based architect Marwa Al-Sabouni (digitally).

For updates, visit the website: www.modernamuseet.se

During the exhibition period, the workshop at the museum will be activated under the guidance of the artist Rami Khouri. Visitors to the exhibition are welcome to sit down and work with clay and text on their own, as well as during specific workshop sessions.

Moderna Museet Malmö, part of the state-owned Moderna Museet, is funded by the City of Malmö, Skåne Regional Council and the Swedish Government.