Movie Review: Gladiator II

Taking opportunity that I have an excellent cinema theater 15 minutes walking from my place, with affordable prices and always empty seats (sadly people hardly go to the movies anymore) I spontaneously decided 1 hour before the show started to buy a ticket for Gladiator II, the must awaited return for director Ridley Scott to the blockbuster from year 2000.

As many other people, I love the original Gladiator movie. From the amazing initial sequence of the battle, its cinematography, the outstading and powerful performance of Russell Crowe, the dialogues, the unforgettable duels in the arena… so many moments to be remembered in cinema history.

So Gladiator II had a very high bar to reach if wanted to be close to the quality of its sequel. Did it succeed? Well…sadly no.

Let’s start with the positives, as not everything is negative here: the initial naval attack battle has some outstanding photography and it really kicks to a promising start of the movie, and Pedro Pascal‘s performance as Marcus Acacius is pretty strong (as almost everything this actor does in the last years). And I was also happy to see Lior Raz, an actor that I really love from the series “Fauda” casted pretty nicely as Viggo, the ruthless trainer of the slave gladiators.

Also some winks to the original movie here and there will cast you a smile.That’s about it about the good.

For the non so good part, the script and history feels like put together in a night of heavy drugs involved, same as most of the battles scenes in the arena and Coliseum (crazy monkeys, rhinos that act like trained warhorses, sharks with a higher IQ than most of your co-workers invading a flooded Coliseum (yes, the Romans did naval battles in the arenas, but I never hears of a highly superior intelligent race of sharks inhabiting there…). It just feels ridiculous most of the times, instead of epic, and the cuts between the scenes feel sometimes like an intern was the one putting the cuts together.

About the rest of the cast, Paul Mescal as Lucius does just not feel right to the role, he is not charismatic, powerful or likable, even when you try to. Even Denzel Washington, one of my favorite actors in Hollywood, feels hateful in his histrionic performance of Macrinus.

So, if you are really a hardcore Gladiator fan, well, you can give it a shot and be disappointed. If not, better skip this one. The 250 million of production cost were really not well used here.

Rating: 1.5/5