Movie review: We Live in Time

Sometimes I still cherish the small pleasure when I have a free evening to spontaneously buy a ticket for the nearest cinema theatre to enjoy a newly released film.

Last week, that urge brought me to see “We Live in Time“, the new romantic drama movie starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and I spent quite an entertaining 1:45 minutes going through the up and downs in the relation of Almut and Tobias.

Firstly, I have to see that the non linear timeline of events can make the movie a bit difficult to follow at first until you get used to it. The movie jumps back and forth in the timeline of the couple, before they met, when they met, through the adversities, parenthood, arguments, etc. It does not harm the overall picture of the movie, but it is true that sometimes it is harder for the spectator to empathize, or you can purely guess how is gonna be the outcome in the future of a discussion (for example having a child or not) when it was already previously shown that they have a daughter.

The acting of both Garfield and Pugh is very good and you can feel that they have quite a nice chemistry in the film. Truly Garfield can come up sometimes like too nice on the edge of silly, and Pugh’s rebellious side can come up sometimes like a bit hateful, but all in all we are not perfect humans in a not perfect world, and the relation dynamic is plausible. I got myself inmersed both in moments when a tear was escaping my eyes or when you have a good laugh to some bizarre comical situation that they encounter.

One feels that even the 1:45 length is not enough and would have loved if the movie would explore deeper in some branches like the relation of Tobias with his father, Almut with her daughter, her passion for cooking, Tobias’s divorce, etc but all in all, the movie is entertaining, it will touch the hearts of the spectators and the acting is solid, so I would totally recommend it to give it a worthy try!

Rating: 4/5