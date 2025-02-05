Nintendo, the most famous videogame company in the world, has just recently opened in Bangkok, the Thailand capital, the first authorized shop in all SouthEast Asia. One more gem to the amazing array of options for the visitors of one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

The shop has a very easy access, as it is located on the 3rd floor of the famous Siam Paragon mall. So the visitors can go there just stopping at Siam BTS stop, which has a direct exit to Siam Paragon, and taking the escalators to the 3rd floor.

I visited there last Sunday, and on the positive side, one has to say that the shop looks gorgeous. The fans of Nintendo will salivate with the beautiful displays of consoles, merchandising, videogames and toys.

The shop also counts with some official cabinets where people can try some of the newest releases for Nintendo Switch. So it is a total candy for the gamer’s eyes.

On the sides to improve, I found missing some more exclusive products to purchase. There is nothing linking there Nintendo with Thai culture, which would be really cool if they would release some specialized exclusive products.

Also the prices are not cheap at all. Be ready to burn your wallet if you want to purchase there. One exception could be some of the Amiibo figures related to Nintendo videogames, that at 790 baht per unit were not so bad for market prices. Once again, I am missing that they could have some cheaper products, like sometimes they offer in the Nintendo pop up stores in exhibitions around the world, or some outlet products. If for the foreign visitor the prices are expensive, for most of Thai pockets this is a shop to look but not to buy, when for sure they could find the products much cheaper online or in the second hand market.

Give it a try if you are in Bangkok or planning to visit and you are a Nintendo and/or videogames fan. But do not expect any bargains there!