You know the drill, Sunday evening at home, feeling lazy and overwhelmed with the idea that Monday is around the corner. You choose some movie that have never heard of before in Netflix and that happened to be “Perfect Days” by director Wim Wenders.

After watching it, I cannot stop talking about it. The movie is just wonderful, depicting the “monotonous” life of a mature public toilets cleaner in Tokyo, Hirayama (Kōji Yakusho, who is also superb in the Japanese series Rikuoh which I also strongly recommend).

Nothing much seems to happen in the life of Hirayama, who puts a great effort in the simple tasks of his everyday life, but at the same time a lot of happens even when he speaks very little through the movie. There are unsolved layers there about his past and his relation with his family, but in any case the movie does not focus on past dramas or non reciprocated love or any other tragedy, it just flows with the thrill of enjoying the little good things in life like the early morning coffee from the vending machine, the good music from some old cassette, or the beautiful reflection of the lights in between the trees in a park.

In a period of time where society is struggling with a lack of satisfaction, a continuous search for the next dopamine shot and when people always want to have more and more, this movie is refreshing. Not only for the beautiful depiction of Tokyo, an amazing city that can also alienate people easily, but reminding us that sometimes the joy of life is in the small details that make us smile everyday.

Perfect Days might not be the cup of tea for every viewer, and probably there will be many that can feel bored with it after 20 minutes, but if you enjoy a slow pace quality movie that is degustated like an onion, layer after layer, you will find this film amazing. So far, the best movie I have watched in a very long time.