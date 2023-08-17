Sweden gets to Women’s Football World Cup Semifinal, but gets beaten by Spain

In a dramatic last 10 minutes of the game, where Sweden was able to equalize 1-1 but Spain scored the definitive goal one minute later, the Scandinavian team could not reach the final.
This is the first time for Spain to play a women’s World Cup soccer final in their whole history (men team achieved the victory once in South Africa World Cup).
