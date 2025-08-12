I have a totally subjective opinion and it is that in the last decade, the overall quality of TV shows is much better than the overall quality of movies. Bigger budget, better casting, nice scripts (if you can except the woke topics that flood many shows) and a consumption rythm that probably fits better the modern society, when people might not have the time, energy or focus for a 2 hour film, but will easily swallow a 25-30 minutes episode before hitting the sack.

I am finding very difficult in the last years to enjoy movies in Netflix, basically cause most of the good ones in its catalogue I already watched in the past, though there is always a nice new one here and there, but with TV shows, I ended up gladly surprised with the quality of 2 that I watched recently. One is Resident Alien, to which I will have to dedicate a separated post. The other is The end of the Fucking World.

The show has 2 seasons so far available in Netflix, and I hope that stays like that. It follows the adventures and misadventures of James and Alyssa, who start in the first season being 17 years old and on the second season they will mature a bit more to reach 21.

They are not your typical teenagers, and the series is not your typical politically correct series either. It is dark, strange at many moments, cruel but also funny and charming. Both James and Alyssa have serious psychological problems and traumas, and you will feel loving one of the characters in one scene and hating the same character 5 minutes later.

The first season is structured as a kind of “teenage Bonnie and Clyde run away on a road trip” and although the characters communicate weirdly (James ‘ favorite answer is Okay), they talk and act inapropiately and their moral compass turns 360 degrees with no polar star to show them the right way, after a few episodes you feel connected to them.

Great blame on this are the great interpretations by the 2 main actors, Jessica Barden as Alyssa is a jewel, and if you are male you cannot less than feel that she could be the kind of girl you would fall in love in high school just to make your life absolutely miserable. James is played Alex Lawther, whom you may recognize from an episode in Black Mirror, and although his role tends to be more passive and can get eclipsed by Alyssa’s energy, he is the perfect complement to the chemistry of the couple all over the show.

In season 02, and we try not to make spoilers, James’ character indeed seems to have matured, while Alyssa seems to be the one that took a bigger emotional toll from all the incidents that they go through in S01. I personally preferred the first season for being something more refreshing to watch, and probably for having more witty dialogues, but still season 02 is quite a nice epilogue and a wrap up for the adventures that the young couple suffers, and the ending at the last episode, although is not your typical romantic ending, feels in a way perfect, heart-touching and satisfying.

Without the need to have a huge budget, striking special effects or a very famous cast, I deeply enjoyed the show and I consider it one of the best I have watched in recent years. Besides, what it has all over its episodes is a superb and amazing soundtrack, kudos to the responsible person to select the songs, which makes up for a fantastic Spotify playlist once you have finished watching the first two seasons of the show.

If you are looking for a new series to watch, and you want something refreshingly different to most of the shows out there, give this one a chance. Dark, witty, sometimes funny but overall very magnetic!