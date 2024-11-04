The most exclusive Starbucks cafe in Bangkok with the best views

Bangkok, like any other big major cities in the world, does not lack of all kind of amazing, great and cosy cafes. You can find them all over the city in a huge variety of sizes, styles, decoration, drinks and food offer, terraces or indoors, more or less picturesque for those Instagram posts that young ladies seem to be addicted to, etc.

Of course among that variety, Starbucks chain is also present in the Thai capital (and not, this is not any sponsored post, I am writing it as a traveller’s tip cause I want to, but if anybody from Starbucks marketing is reading, I am listening for collaborations :) ).



What some of you might or might not know (I did not know until recently) is that apart from the normal Starbuck cafes that the chain spread wide all over the world, there are a few special branded Starbucks “Reserve” cafes that offer some special blends for the really coffee addicted and connoseiurs.

Although is not a roastery one, the Starbucks on the 7th floor of Iconsiam, one of the most visited and breathtaking malls in Bangkok (there is even a small artificial waterfall, similar to what you can see inside Singapore airport, inside), counts not only with the normal array of offer you can find in Starbucks, but also with the Reserve rounded section where you are able to taste some assorted selected blends from all over the world (and I think that bar section sells even alcoholic beverages, which is also you do not see in your normal Starbucks).

But apart from the drinks and food selection that you can get there, the highlight of visiting that Starbucks is that counts with an outdoors terrace space with a breathtaking view of Bangkok’s river and skyline. Bear in mind that tourists will not stop lingering around taking photos, so if what you want is a more relaxed sitting space to chat or read a book, maybe the indoors area is more for you, counting with 2 floors that accomodate clients.

Give a try to the place if you are a coffee lover or you just want to admire some amazing views of the city while losing yourself inside the huge Iconsiam mall on a shopping spree! A must see if you visit that side of the river in Bangkok!

