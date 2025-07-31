I have to start the article saying that I am a big fan of Neil Gaiman‘s books, although not particularly of The Sandman saga, but I have enjoyed many other of his works, and in fact, I did enjoy Season 1 of the Netflix TV show The Sandman, even when already the modern trend of having to have a hyper super mega multiracial cast, changing masculine roles to feminine, etc etc is the sad bread in most of the last years productions. It is like if Dream himself has placed any rational man in an endless nightmare of bullshit.

Still, I had just finished watching the amazing “Resident Alien” show on the same platform (its Season 1 is superb, in Season 2 of course they needed to add the feminist woke topics to spoil it…) and I thought it was a good moment to watch the new Season of the Sandman

Oh boy, where to start? Basically Dream character is portrayed all over the season as a manipulative and control freak man by any female character he interacts with, and spends half of the show having to say sorry and show attrition for being a macho asshole. That could be the resume of Season 02 and I would not be exaggerating…

The show does not lack of scenes where The Dream of Endless is emasculated without mercy. Most talks with her sister Death are pointing to him having to change and fix his mistakes (of course is a black sister with a white brother, they are coming from the same family as the Targaryen, it seems). One of those huge mistakes is to have done nothing to save a previous lover, Nada, who has spent 10.000 years in hell. Except that the lady Nada freely chose to go to hell to face her own purgatory instead of staying with Dream…

If you fast forward in the story, Dream, facing dangers, is able to save the ex lover Nada, to come up with a scene where he just says sorry to her like a million times for a choice she did, and he is blamed over and over again for her own choice. Not only that, but she will approach him and slap him too… Would the scene in reverse be allowed? Of course not in a million years, but a woman not wanting to face the responsibilities and consequences of her own decisions, blaming her ex lover and executing physical violence on him was totally fine for the producers and screenwriters…

And the season goes along those lines episode after episode. Dream is also kind and the only character with enough patience to try to help his younger sister Delirium, a classic pixie maniac girl that would not be able to find her way in London underground to any station, and the character still ends up mad at him. Not only, when the sister realizes that in theory Dream is not alive anymore, she just walks nonchalantly home with her recovered pet not giving absolutely a fuck that her brother just died… A fantastic example of empathy, commiseration and love… Once again, men are disposable. She looked very much emotionally affected when a trans car chauffeur she knew for hardly 1 day was killed.

It must be that I am very blind, because although Dream is far from a charity angel in the series and punishes opponents, he usually does so only rightfully when they have tried to harm him or attack him first. Even when he spends most of the time trying to undo injustices, sacrificing his own life or safety for others, trying to be fair, protecting his guests and the inhabitants of his kingdom, etc, he just gets in return hate and recrimination by almost any female character that crosses his way. His death threat of course comes from the 3 female Furies manipulating another woman to go and destroy him and his realm but a kidnapping of a child that he never executed… It does totally feel like an ex wife getting fired up by a team of female feminist lawyers trying to suck all the assets and the child from his naive hard working ex husband after a divorce.

I hope at some point that screenwriters can come back to do sensible scripts and we can enjoy good stories where the maim aim is not only to portray every male character like a criminal against female population. Meanwhile, up to you if you want to enjoy this endless brainwashing.