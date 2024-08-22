A Bangkok hidden gem: The Artist’s House

Maybe not so hidden gem after all, as the location receives a relatively fair amount of tourists and visitors, specially at weekends, but still located off the beaten track in Bangkok, you can find the picturesque Artist’s House located inside Bang Chak Temple Community area, a place that can also be visited in some of the Bangkok channel water tours that are offered in any tourist agency.

The Artist’s House is an old style wooden house reconverted into a cafe and cultural area, and its original decoration plus the beautiful views close to the water channel and some beautiful temples make it a desired destination to run away from other more busy parts of Bangkok and expect a few hours taking some beautiful pics and walking on parallel to the channel.

During my visit, I could see how some courses for painting and for handicraft are performed, so it is a good place to awake your artsy side. You can also buy some handicrafts souvenirs, and taste some delicious coffee while sitting close to some quaint sculpture. The cafe also counts with a second floor where paintings from local artists are displayed, and that also counts with a workshop area. If you get hungry during your visit there are some places around the cafe selling typical Thai food.

To reach the place is not easy so maybe a taxi or bike taxi ride can help. But it is also possible to go with public transportation if you go to metro stop Bang Phai in the metro blue line (it will take you around 30 minutes from Sukhumvit/Asoke station) and then walk along some narrow streets for around 15 minutes. Remember if the weather is very hot to do some stops to buy water as you could feel easily dehydrated with the humid heat of the Thai capital.

If you are planning to have a long stay in Bangkok or you live here, I fully recommend to go to explore this place one day. It is original, it is beautiful and it is also a delight for taking cute pics for your social media.

Artist’s House FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/BaanSilapin/

