Finland Ranks 2nd Globally for Winter Depression Risk

Healthnews has released an extensive study that ranks 194 countries based on their winter-pattern Seasonal Depression Disorder (SAD) risk.

SAD begins in late autumn and continues through winter. Google Trends data from the past decade show that searches for “SAD” peak globally each November, highlighting significant public interest and the optimal timing for articles on this topic.

Finland Ranks 2nd Globally for SAD Risk

Finland, ranked second, has a SAD risk index score of 69.3.

With a latitude rank of third in the world, Finland is quite far from the equator, contributing to its exposure to seasonal light variations.

Finland is among the top 50 countries for the prevalence of depressive disorders and bipolar disorder.

According to Google Trends analysis, over the past five years, it has ranked 15th in Google search volume for the term “SAD. “

https://healthnews.com/reports/a-global-map-of-winter-depression-2024-index-reveals-top-risk-nations

