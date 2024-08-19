Hidden Gems for Ps4: Ender Lilies

Coming out this month for free on August 2024 in Playstation Store for the basic subscription was one game that I had been hearing about during some time and really wanted to purchase: Ender Lilies.

Though lately my taste has been trying to collect more physical copies of Ps4, this was an opportunity that I could not pass on (taking into account that 80% of the games that PS Store gives away with the subscription tend to be rubbish or mediocre, but from time to time they throw some gem like this or Streets of Rage 4) so I instantly started to play it after downloading it.

Now, after around 10 hours of gameplay (the full game to be completed as I did research online takes around 20-25 hours), I can say that this game is really a delight.

In its concept is a “Metroidvainia” game style, but the art and design of characters and scenarios are some of the most beautiful and exquisite I have seen on screen for a long time. Captivating atmosphere, not mentioning also an amazing music, I have had all day the music from some of the stages ringing on the background of my head.

The difficulty is hard but fair, and rewards a bit of tactics grinding some resources to enhance your weaponry. There is a vast map to explore and a wide array of enemies, and you will need to practice for a while until you master the best way to clear the path. The final bosses are quite tough when you advance in gameplay and I died multiple times, but really rewarding when you finally beat them. And you feel a special excitement anytime a new area/screen on the game is uncovered. The fast traveling in any of the saving checkpoints makes it also much more easier to explore around.

Although the artistic tone is different, I have been finding some similarities in style of play and in the toughness but excitement of defeating bosses with another jewel for ps4 that I completed last year: Tails of Iron, another game that can be considered as a great hidden gem. If you enjoy Ender Lilies, you will probably enjoy that one as well.

So is Ender Lilies recommended? Definitely yes! Just the art and design itself is worthy a try, but the more you advance in the game, the more you will feel motivated to lock hours of gameplay and discover more areas. I think that most of videogames fans will enjoy this, unless you are one that prefers easy games, cause Ender Lilies is definitely rewarding but not easy.