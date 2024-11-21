Kuopio Dance Festival full programme announced!

The nine-day festival will feature a celebration of street dance, an iconic environmental art piece and new venues at Olvi Arena.

Kuopio Dance Festival has announced performers for next summer throughout the autumn, and now the full main program is revealed, excluding the Gala.



This festival marks Kenneth Kvarnström’s first year as the artistic director. The program he has curated revolves around street dance and poetry.



“Street dance has recently brought new perspectives and techniques to contemporary dance. Many choreographers started as street dancers and are now creating diverse works,” he explains.



“Street dance and poetry are an intriguing combination. Poetry appears in each performance in its own way – it may be ‘silent’ or hidden yet filled with various experiences.”



The city’s 250th anniversary celebrations will also be reflected in the festival’s program in many ways. The event expands from the usual week-long duration to nine days, crossing over two weekends.



To mark the milestone year, the festival will also bring one of Finland’s most famous environmental art piece to the city: Reijo Kela‘s iconic The Silent People will have its own version in Syvänniemi, with 250 figures installed.



Compagnie Hervé Koubi – Sol Invictus (© Mélanie Lhôte) & Reijo Kela – The Silent People (© Hannu Huttu)Grand performance will dazzle at the Arena



Furthermore, the city’s 250th anniversary is celebrated with new performance venues, as the festival expands to Olvi Arena.



At the Arena, French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi’s stunning production Sol Invictus will be performed by 17 dancers. This piece celebrates the passion for both dance and life, fusing intricate acrobatics with elements of street and contemporary dance.



“Koubi creates something magical that speaks to many senses. I dare say Sol Invictus is one of the top five productions currently touring the world,” says Kvarnström.



“I dare say Sol Invictus is one of the top five productions currently touring the world.” – Kenneth Kvarnström



German Miller de Nobili will present PACK, a dynamic and virtuoso performance with five male dancers that incorporates elements of urban and contemporary dance while challenging masculine stereotypes in breaking culture.



The Gala is a festival’s classic, which takea place 13th–14t of June. The performers and content will be revealed in the spring. As usual, the Gala showcases a diverse range of dance art interpreted by both international and Finnish dancers. This year, a well-known TV personality will host the Gala.



Elle Sofe Company (© Lars Opstad) & The Finnish National Opera and Ballet’s ballet school (© Roosa Oksaharju)Nordic expertise and family-friendly program



Miller de Nobili will also present another piece at the festival, There Was Still Time, which blends street and contemporary art inspired by Samuel Beckett’s famous play Waiting for Godot.



Fernando Melo’s mystical LEANING TREE, performed by Dansk Danseteater, takes the audience to a dreamlike world combining contemporary dance to magical and illusory elements.



Norwegian Elle Sofe Company will also showcase their powerful piece, drawing inspiration from Sámi traditions and experiences. The performance brings the traditions of northern indigenous peoples to the stage, combining dance, music and joik.



The Finnish National Opera and Ballet’s ballet school charmed its audience last summer with a sold-out performance and will return next summer.



For the youngest members of the family, Dance Theatre Hurjaruuth will present The Four Seasons, choreographed by Jyrki Karttunen. This creative and entertaining show follows the journey of garden gnomes as they travel through the changing seasons, promising to put a smile on every face.



In addition to the main program, Kuopio Dance Festival offers a wide range of events, courses, camps, seminars, and much more dance-related programme. Other program will be announced throughout the spring of 2025.



Tickets for all performances are now available at lippu.fi!