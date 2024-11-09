MONO concert at Bangkok Siam Pic Ganesha Theatre

Mono has become through the years in one of my favorite Japanese bands. I discovered them long time ago in Tartu, Estonia, where I could make an interview with Taka and was able to see their show in a small club sitting at the edge on one side of the stage, one of the most memorable inmersive experience I have had watching a live gig where I could feel almost literally sorrounded by the band itself.

14 years have passed by, and 25 years in total since Mono started their career, therefore this 25th Anniversary Tour. The band certainly has gone far from as I remember them in Estonia carrying their own gear after the gig to the van, being one of the few international bands that dared to visit Tartu for a live show at that time, and this time they were sorrounded by a 12 people orchestra, which makes the concert even more amazing.

It was my first time at Siam Pic-Ganesha theatre, easy to reach by transportation by stopping at Siam BTS, but not so easy to find if you have never been there before, as you need to go to the 7th floor of the Siam Square One mall to find it, and also for a westerner like me, feels odd that you need to waste a few minutes to exchange your qr code purchased ticket for a wristband to access the venue that is 1 floor upper the “lobby” of the theatre.

The theatre is cosy and the acoustics were really good, so I think it was a great choice for this kind of concert. Mono appeared on stage a few minutes delayed, and although the venue was not sold out, there would be probably a 2/3 packed with a mixed audience of foreigners and local Thai fans, plus of course quite many Japanese, as there is a big community living and working in Bangkok.

What can I say about the concert?! It was memorable, with the band performing one after another beautiful songs that were sounding even sharper in company of the orchestra, shining specially in those moments when their music goes in crescendo and they lose control in a beautiful wall sound that makes almost impossible not to move your body in synchronization.

In that sense I was actually surprised that the public was really quiet on their seats, I would really have preferred a standing up venue where I could dance to the music, as for me is awkward to see a rock show sitting… but still, memorable music.

As a nice bonus, when the show ended and I had purchased a CD from merchandising section, I got the surprise that the band was gonna sit out for a few minutes to sign the albums of the fans, so this was a chance I could not let go, and I got my CD signed as well.

A very unique special band with a very unique special music. I wish that Bangkok could count with more rock and metal live shows through the year, as the scene here seems to be filled almost entirely of electronic/rap/hip hop music, but at least yesterday, it was a nice day to see amazing live music performed!

Mono Setlist:

Oath

Run On

Reflection

Hear the Wind Sing

Hourglass

Moonlight Drawing

Holy Winter

We All Shine On

Time Goes By

Ashes in the Snow

Everlasting Light