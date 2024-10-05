A charming hidden gem cafe in Thonglor: Herringbone at Volve Hotel

Thonglor is one of the upscale districts in Bangkok and one of the most vibrant ones in terms of amazing cocktail bars, restaurants, nightclubs and cafes.

However, it is not so easy to find around a cafe that counts with an outdoors terrace and offers high quality service, food and drinks.

Herringbone cafe, located at the basement of Volve boutique hotel, has been for the last years my favorite place to sit down for brunch, lunch or coffee. A total hidden gem, easy to reach just 5 minutes walking from BTS Thonglor station.

The service is great, fast and friendly and they can speak English. The coffee is tasty and the array of food is great for a fantastic brunch, with a mix offer of Western and Asian cuisines. In addition to that, the small outdoors area is very cozy and fresh with the fans that ventilate the area, and it is one of the few places left in Bangkok where smoking at the terrace is totally allowed.

Try as some highlights in the menu the amazing chocolate panacotta, the Vietnamese sandwich Bahn Mi or the Eggs Benedict. Totally yummy!

Apart from the outdoor area, you also have a comfortable, stylist and spacious indoors area in the cafe, which is also suitable for digital nomads to work, as counts with tables with electricity sockets incorporated.

Although the price is not cheap for Bangkok (most of Thonglor cafes and restaurants are more on the higher tier of prices in Bangkok), it is totally fair for the quality received, nonetheless it has become a very popular spot for young Thai local females to go there and do endless sessions of pics and selfies for their social media.

Herringbone official site: https://www.herringbonebkk.com/

