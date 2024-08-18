A great cafe in Bangkok: Adamus Cafe by the River

Bangkok is not lacking in quantity and quality of amazing cosy cafes, although in the concrete jungle that the Thai megalopolis is, sometimes might be a bit difficult to find the combination of a beautiful cafe that gives you a peaceful and relaxed view and environment.

In our continuous exploration to find the best hidden gems of the Thai capital, we came across Adamus Cafe by the River. A beautiful cafe where you can sit outside just on the shoreline of Chao Phraya River, but hide from the buzz of noise and people of the city.

Mind that the cafe is not easy to find, as it is a little far from the city centre. If you choose to go there by public transport, you will have to take the Metro Blue Line to Bang Phlat (around 40 minutes ride from Asoke/Sukhumvit station) and then walk for another 10/15 minutes.

The entrance when you reach nearby is also not so easy to spot. Your best reference is the big Lotus supermarket. Cross the ground floor and go to the backside where a huge parking space is. Once there, continue walking opposite direction from the supermarket to the river. At the bottom of the parking area, you will see the entrance to the cafe.

Once you have completed this small “treasure hunt”, you will be rewarded with a cafe that owns some of the nicest views from the terrace from all Bangkok. The river on one side and a very cute small garden/terrace. If the weather is too hot, you can of course shelter yourself inside the cafe building.

The food options are nice but bear in mind that they only serve “Halal” food. I tried some Indian cuisine with Samosa and a curry plate, and a caramel ice latte. Honestly, I was expecting the food to be a bit more tasty. I think it can be considered average, but nothing super yummy. When you go there, you mainly pay for the location and view. Still worthy.

At the entrance of the cafe you will also find some amazing cute details: a foosball table if you are up for a quick match and a zone that resembles a vintage garage, with some vintage Mercedes cars and motorbikes. All very picturesque and “instagrammable”, both the entrance and the river side of the cafe.

Cafe page: https://www.facebook.com/Adamuscafe

