A very nice new artsy cafe in Bangkok: Just a Garden

Bangkok does not lack of great cafes scattered all over the city, with a great variety of flavors, decoration, food options and thematics. However, finding a cosy cafe with super friendly staff, open terrace space and that makes you feel like resting in an oasis in the middle of the chaotic city is a little bit more complicated.

In our endless hunt to explore the hidden gems that Bangkok has to offer, our path led to a recently new open cafe in Sathorn area: Just a Garden.

Mind that the place is a bit difficult to find, as it is located in a beautiful townhouse style area in a narrow street, and a good 20-25 minutes walk from the nearest bts/metro stations. But once I found it, it became instantly at first sight one of my favorite spot in the city!

As said, Just a Garden is a cafe with a big open garden style space around the building, which makes it perfect for people like me who likes sitting outside, enduring the humid heat, but having the pleasure of a smoke while reading a book or chatting with a friend. The interior walls are decorated with really nice graffiti from some artists from the Thai community.

The “artsy” feeling is also found inside the cafe building itself, as it really gives you a chilling vibe all around. You can sit comfortably in some sofa and choose a book to read downstairs while you order a drink, or you can even head to the 2nd floor, that has an amazing atmosphere to relax or even do some remote nomad work, sorrounded by cool paintings.

I had the chance to chat a bit with the owner, a very nice guy half Thai/German and his partner, and they transmitted me their desire to create this chill space where people could feel comfortable and escape from the city. They also seem to organize different workshops and events there, so it is not only a nice cafe but also a small cultural hotspot.

If all what I said before still did not convince you to give it a try, I must say in full honesty that the ice caramel latte that I ordered was one of the most delicious one that I tasted in Bangkok, and this is coming from a Spaniard for whom coffee is almost a religion! :) Fantastic, I hope other beverages in their menu are as tasty as that one I tried!

I will definitely go back to Just a Garden, as it is a place that has everything I dream of when I want to relax in a cafe: friendly staff, chilled vibe, amazing outdoor and indoor space and a cultural vibe.

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention 2 more important details: first is that their opening hours are really friendly, as they open most days until 8, 9 or 10pm, opposite to other cafes in Bangkok that are closing around 5 or 6 pm, and secondly is that they also sell craft beers! So you can decide to use the place as a chilled place for caffeine or tea, or as a more social spot where to enjoy some quality beers with friends.

Cafe address: 68 Chan 28, Thung Wat Don, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

You can follow the activities and menu offered in Just a Garden at their official website: https://www.justagarden.com/

