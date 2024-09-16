New amazing cafe for lovers of sports cars opens in Bangkok Thonglor: Curvistan Bangkok

Thonglor is my neighborhood in Bangkok, and not being objective as I live in the area, it is one of the nicest area in Bangkok. Perfectly located and with an amazing array of cafes, cocktail bars, restaurants and excellent location to move around the city. (not cheap for Bangkok, that is the downside).

As a lover of new cafes, I was excites when I heard that a few minutes away from home, just close to the BTS exit of Thonglor station, a new amazing space just opened: Curvistan. So there I was headed to experience it in first person.

The cafe is not just a normal cafe. It is a huge area with a building and open sorrounding garden and parking that has been developed in collaboration with Porsche and the magazine Curves.

The design is therefore top notch modern, and obviously it is not lacking amazing Porsche cars, art and memorabilia related to the historical German cars brand.

Inside the building on the first floor there is a cozy and artsy cafe area with delighting drinks and food, but if you walk around to the exterior back patio, what you will find is a kind of open space sports car exhibition area, where you can find not only Porsche, but some other beautiful and exclusive cars that their owners display for the delight of the visitors there.

A secondary small open patio serves as smoking area and it is decorated with the hugest Porsche wheel you will probably ever see in your life, plus some amazing wall art specially designed for the cafe.

This is not everything. If you take the elevator to the second area, there is a very nice chilling space with more art to contemplate while you can lay down lazily in some fatboys, and some private business room that I guess can be rented for private company events and presentations in the future.

The building counts even with a 3rd floor, but when I took a peak, that was under construction, so I imagine that soon some nice space in a form of cool rooftop will be added to the venue when the works are complete.

This is one of the most interesting and beautiful cafes you will be able to visit in Bangkok. And if you are a fan of fast cars, surely is a must see in the Thai capital! It is also super easy to find, as it is right outside Thonglor BTS exit, so you can also go very comfortably in public transport there.

Curvistan Bangkok website: https://www.instagram.com/curvistanbangkok/

