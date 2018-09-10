How to find the best online casinos in Finland

Nowadays there are many different kind of online casinos on the market. Majority of them are of course targeted to wider audience and can be found in English. However, when you’re lucky, you can find an online casino also in your native language. In that sense we Finns are often very lucky. But what if you want to play in an online casino, which is targeted to the Finnish market and you are not a fluent Finnish speaker? Typically, when typing in “online casino”, search engines are offering you only something from the UK markets, or casinos that are targeted to the entire world.

Sometimes it is best to choose those online casinos, that are targeted to quite niche markets. For us Finns this comes naturally, since we are using Finnish to look for the best possible casinos. The secret to finding smaller, but still interesting online casinos in Finland, is to start using Finnish keywords, such as “nettikasino”, “tervetulobonus” and “ilmaiskierrokset”. We will explain the meanings of these words later on in this article, so keep on reading!

Indeed, we are here to help. This article will introduce you guys to the most important keywords that you should use when looking for the best online casinos on the market. Let’s start digging into this by introducing some of the key elements you should be considering, when deciding what kind of casino to choose.

Things to consider

First of all it’s important to understand, that not all online casinos offer similar things. Some casinos are focusing on sportsbooks, others are concentrating on traditional casino games. These include slots, table games, video poker and quite often also live casino games. Some casinos offer also games like keno, bingo and lotto, but not all of them.

When you are choosing the best casino for you, it is important to figure out, what exactly is it that you want from a casino. Is it a great sportsbook or are you more interested in slots or table games? Or are scratch cards the thing you are most passionate about? Once you have decided what you want from your online casino, you should also think about the possible bonuses.

Are you interested in bonuses that many online casinos are offering to their new (and already existing) customers? And if so, what is your preference? Do you wish to get free spins or deposit bonuses, or both? How about cashbacks, are you interested in getting them as well? These are all important things to consider, since these determine the keywords that you should be using when finding a casino for yourself.

Crucial keywords and their meanings

Let’s say that you want to find an online casino, that is targeted for the Finnish market. Now you know, that you mainly want to play slots, maybe occasionally something else as well, but the main focus is now on the slots. OK. Then you also want to get some nice and juicy bonuses from the casino. You believe the best deal for you, as an enthusiastic slot player, would be an offer which includes both free spins and deposit bonus. Here we go!

How to search an online casino

An online casino in Finnish can be written in a few different ways. You can try these keywords: “nettikasino” “netti kasino”, “netticasino” and “netti casino”. This is the first and most important keyword in finding the suitable online casino for you.

How to search for slots

Then let’s say you want to search by games. Slots are “kolikkopelit” in Finnish. Sometimes it can be enough just to type that one into the search engine, but it might be also helpful to add in some more specific keywords.

Other keywords you can try when searching for slots are for instance “pelikoneet” or “hedelmäpeliautomaatit”. That looks like a freaking word monster, right? Nevertheless, it can help you to find what you are looking for as well! Don’t be afraid of the word monster!

How to search free spins and deposit bonuses

By typing “ilmaiskierroksia” you will let the search engine know, that you want an online casino with free spins. You can for instance type either “kolikkopelit ilmaiskierroksia”, or “nettikasino ilmaiskierroksia”. These both are equally OK, but trying both of them will give you more options.

And finally, let’s have a look at how to find the right deposit bonuses. It is important to understand that in Finnish we have many, many words meaning the exact same thing. Not to mention we also fail to write them correctly sometimes: compound words are taught at school, but still majority of Finns fail to write them correctly. One example of those compound words was already in this article, the word meaning online casino is correctly written as “nettikasino” but can be seen as “netti kasino” also.

Anyways, you can search for deposit bonuses, too, with many different words. These are for instance “talletusbonus”, “kasinobonus” or tervetulobonus”.

Casino guides can help too

There are also plenty of different sites that are collecting and comparing information about online casinos. These sites are in Finnish, but you don’t actually need to understand that much, since by just browsing through the sites will give you a glimpse of all the possible online casinos around. This will reduce the stress from having to search on your own, so it is really convenient. One of these sites is https://kasinokolikkopelit.com/. It is a clear and informative site, that we believe would be helpful also for others, not just Finnish speakers.

Was this article helpful? We sure hope it was! Our final advice is to just be curious: try different ways of finding the best online casino for you and use all the tools that are available, Then all you have to do is enjoy the games, the bonuses and the big wins!